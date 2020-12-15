Women Radio Holds Fifth Voice of Women (VOW) Conference

By Eric Elezuo

The 2020 edition of the Voice of Women (VOW) Conference, a programme of the Women Radio 91.7, is billed to hold on Thursday, December 17, 2020.

The conference, which is in its fifth year, has been scheduled to hold via virtual, and will feature series of topics bordering on gender relationships, in relation to this year’s theme: Men Voices Against Gender Based Violence.

Among events lined up on the day include panel discussions, keynote addresses, special guests responses and others.

Speaking to The Boss, a Project Staff of the Women Radio, said the 2020 event, which is sponsored by Action Aid Nigeria in partnership with Global Affairs Canada, will be broadcast live via Zoom, AIT, Facebook, Women Radio and YouTube.

She added that the event will be opened to participants and general public by 11am and terminate at 12:30pm.

Like this: Like Loading...