Rev Humphrey Olumakaiye Endorses Silec Initiatives’ Exchange Programme, Accepts Partnership

His Lordship,The Rt. Rev’d (Dr.) Humphrey Bamisebi Olumakaiye, PhD (Ibadan) has endorsed Silec Initiatives partnership with WorldChicago, Chicago Illinois, USA.

Silec, founded by Sunny Irakpo, is on ambitious project of leadership exchange with the world renowned body.

Sunny Irakpo, in company of David Tuonayo paid a courtesy visit to the cleric in his office where the partnership was endorsed.

In some of the pictures herein, The Diocesan Bishop of Lagos and Missioner, Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion is seen with Amb. Sunny Irakpo, Founder/President Silec Initiatives, (IVLP USA) and David Tounayo Admin Secretary, during the official presentation of the Partnership of the Leadership Exchange Program secured by Silec Initiatives with WorldChicago, Chicago Illinois, USA.

During the visit at the Diocese of Lagos Headquarters, the Cathedral House Marina, Lagos, the Diocesan formally declared his acceptance as the patron for the initiative.

Irakpo is a young executive, who has taking it upon himself to project Nigeria for the right reasons, and stamp its map permanently on the minds of well meaning people of the world.

