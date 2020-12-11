Breaking: Leadership Newspapers Publisher, Sam Nda Isaiah, is Dead

The Publisher, Leadership Newspapers, Sam Nda Isaiah, has died. He was aged 58 years.

Reports reaching The Boss say the leading political columnist, pharmacist, entrepreneur and journalist, may have died from complications arising from COVID-19. He reportedly died at the Gwagwalada Isolation Centre.

“Nda-Isaiah was born in Minna, Nigeria. He attended UNA Elementary School before switching to Christ Church School, Kaduna in 1968. He later went on to study at Federal Government College, Kaduna, from 1974 to 1979. After graduating, he was admitted to Obafemi Awolowo University and studied pharmaceuticals. At that time, he participated in the Kaduna State Schools Challenge, a quiz organized by the Kaduna Education Board, and won first prize. He also enrolled in the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore. He completed a mandatory year of the National Youth Services Corps at the Ekiti General Hospital and the Ekiti State Hospital in 1984.

“Nda-Isaiah briefly worked as a pharmacist at the Kano Specialist Hospital before moving to General Hospital, Minna. He worked at Pfizer Products Limited from 1985 to 1989. He began his columnist work with The Daily Trust Editorial Board as a board member and worked as a committee member in the Kano State Government to revive The Triumph, a Kano owned newspaper. In 2003, he headed Mohammadu Buhari’s presidential campaign publicities.

“He was a member of the Asian think-tank, the Global Institute for Tomorrow in Hong Kong. In 2019 he was appointed board member of the Baze University,” according to Wikipedia

May his rest in peace!

