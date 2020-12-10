Entertainment

Forbes Names Rihanna Most Powerful Female Musician In 2020

American magazine, Forbes has ranked Rihanna as the most powerful female musician in 2020.

This is for their list of the 100 most powerful women in the world.

The Barbadian singer is at the 69th spot while Beyonce comes after her at the 72nd spot. This is despite the fact that the ‘Work’ singer has not dropped a sole body of work since 2016.

Other women on the list include Taylor Swift at the 82nd spot, Oprah Winfrey at the 20th spot. Kamala Harris came in at number three and Queen Elizabeth was placed at number 46.

Rihanna is still devoted to promoting her fashion enterprise, Savage X Fenty.

