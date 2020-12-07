Lagos Police Warn Against Violent Protests, Gathering

The Lagos State Police Command has again warned against any gathering, procession or protest in Lagos State following rumours that some unpatriotic individuals and groups are planning to embark on a replica of the recent destructive and violent protests that left pains and agonies in Lagos StateThe Command, speaking through a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said it has reliably gathered intelligence that certain individuals/groups have concluded plans to lure unsuspecting Lagosians, especially youths, into their planned protest which is proposed to commence tomorrow (today) monday 7th December, 2020 at designated locations in the state.

The Lagos State Police command wishes to re-echo and remind the general public that the Government of Lagos State, businesses, individuals and security families still groan in losses and pains that the last violent Endsars protest occasioned. Lagos State is still nurturing the wounds orchestrated by some violent Endsars protesters and not fit to accommodate such protest for now.In the light of the above, the Lagos State Police Command therefore warns those who might want to disguise under Endsars protest to cause another set of mayhem, brouhaha and violence in the state, to desist from such plans as the police and other security agencies will not fold their arms seeing individuals or groups orchestrating another violence and anarchy in the state.The Command also warns parents and guardians to warn and discourage their children and wards from being lured into any act, gathering or protest capable of causing violence in the state.

The Command wishes to reiterate that any unlawful gathering, procession or protest will be suppressed professionally in accordance with the provisions of the law. The police command encourages Lagosians and those who are in Lagos for their genuine engagements, to go about their lawful businesses as all hands are on deck to maintain law and order within the length and breadth of Lagos State.

