Bayelsa: Police Recover Corpses of Drowned Officers

Mohammed Adamu, Acting Police IG

The Bayelsa State Police Command has announced the recovery of the bodies of six officers on bye-election duty who died in a boat accident in the state.

This was contained in a statement on Sunday titled “Bayelsa boat mishap: Police recover six bodies” by the spokesman for the command, Asinim Butswat.

The deceased officers got drowned when the speedboat in which 11 of them were being conveyed from Yenagoa to Oporoma in Southern Ijaw LGA for the polls capsized.

Five of them were, however, rescued.

Butswat said, “The Bayelsa State Police Command regrets to announce the recovery of the bodies of policemen who went missing after a boat mishap.

“A combined team of rescue officers from the Marine Department of the Bayelsa State Police Command and local divers have recovered the six bodies of the missing policemen and they are deposited at the mortuary.”

He said the command condoled with the families of the deceased cops.

Butswat also stated that the command had commenced investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident.

The Punch

