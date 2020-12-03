Mavin Records’ Ladipoe & Crayon, DJ Jimmy Jatt & DJ Tee Headline This Year’s Autofest at TBS

As part of activities to round off the year on a good note, BetKing, Fearless Energy Drink, Ace of Spades, Grandcru Beat99.9fm, Work&Play, Coscharis Motors and the BMW club have put together a fantastic show, Autofest2020 – A Drive-in Autoshow and Concert!!

According to a statement by Linda Dominguez, the show promises lots of music performance, car and bike stunts, food, drinks, virtual reality games and an exciting array of the largest Christmas fireworks display.

Mavin Artists, Ladipoe and Crayon, DJ Jimmy Jatt, DJ Tee, DJ Jennyswitch, DJ Kraizee amongst others are this year’s music headliners.

The event highlight “10 Cars 1 King” powered by BetKing is offering N1m (One Million Naira) in Cash Prizes for the King of Drift & Drag championship.

This year’s Autofest 2020 will feature races, bikes & car parade and a display of an array of exotic automobile ranging from Mercedes, Lexus, Audis BMWs, Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Maseratis, Kawasakis, Ducatis and many more fascinating automobiles

Expected to grace the Autofest event that has evolved to become one of the most anticipated Auto shows in Nigeria are racers, car enthusiasts, Speedsters, Petrolheads, etc.

The event, which is put together by BMW Club Nigeria, promises to be full of thrills.

According to the organizers, the 2020 edition of AutoFest promises to be more thrilling, adrenaline pumping and all shades of beautiful.

The 2020 edition of AutoFest will hold on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at TBS (Tafawa Balewa Square) Lagos. Commencement time is 2pm.

Ticket giveaways will be announced on @bmwckubnigeria IG page while VIP or regular parking slot tickets can be obtained from autofest.com.ng Each ticket admits 4 people per car.

Also, organisers have said that COVID-19 safety procedure will be adhered to including wearing of mask and maintaining social distance.

For more enquires/waivers and early bird discounts call: 08123135763.

