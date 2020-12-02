Bola Oyebade Installed as 4Oth Governor, Rotary District 911

Rotarian Bola Oyebade, Charter President of the Rotary Club of Maryland has been installed as the 40th District Governor of Rotary International, District 9110 Nigeria.

Rotary International is an organization of professional and business men and women who come together to render selfless service to members of their communities and District 9110 covers all Rotary clubs in Lagos and Ogun states.

The colourful installation ceremony was held with strict adherence to the COVID-19 prevention guidelines on Saturday, November 28 at The Haven Event Centre in Ikeja GRA, Lagos.

The fun-filled ceremony which had many side-attractions including pulsating performances by an Indian dance troupe reached its highest point when Immediate Past District Governor, Rtn Jide Akeredolu, assisted by Past District Governor Kehinde George-Taylor formally performed the installation ceremony of Oyebade.

The District Governor, while delivering his inaugural address, revealed that what the administration has been able to achieve since July 1, 2020 when he took over the mantle of leadership has been unprecedented. “My team and I couldn’t have done it alone if we do not have Rotarians and friends like you who believe so much in us”, he said.

The District Governor stated his goals for the Rotary year while calling for support from Rotarians, Rotary clubs, as well as non-Rotarian individuals and corporate organizations “The prostate cancer is the major project we have decided to look at this year, and we have divided it into two- the screening part and the building part”, he said.

For the Prostate Cancer Centre building, he thanked the government of Ogun State for providing four plots of land at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital in Sagamu for its construction adding that the building, due for completion in April 2021 will cost about N100million.

Speaking on what inspired the prostate cancer projects, he said “In the past, many men have died of prostate cancer and many did not even know what killed them. Early detection and treatment can stem the tide of this scourge”

He further stated that the initial goal of the screening was 1000 people but because of the success achieved in a short period of time, the goal has been increased to 2000.

According to him, “To screen one man costs only N4, 200. We are believing and trusting that we will be able to get sponsorships from members of our Rotary clubs and from our friends. This support, I know, will not stop until we screen the 2000th person.

“We also ask you to support our micro credit scheme. Our goal for the micro credit scheme is to give 100 people N50, 000 each for the period of one year. So far, we have given 26 people and today, we are going award N50, 000 each to 34 people”, DG Oyebade stated.

The Guest Speaker, Mr Abhay Thakur, who is the India High Commissioner to Nigeria noted the many similarities between diplomacy and Rotary work “Both of us are working towards the common objective of providing an international service, of bringing together businesses, political and social leaders and professionals with the aim of growth and development for our societies, and for advancing goodwill and peace around the world, in a non-political, and non-religious manner.”

“I am happy to learn that District Governor Oyebade’s vision for 2020-21 which include increase in Rotary membership by 50%, empowerment of 100 micro credit facilities, free screening of 2000 men for prostate cancer, construction of a Prostate Cancer Centre, and raising a minimum of USD1million for The Rotary Foundation. I wish him success in achieving these objectives”, the respected diplomat stated while acknowledging the close ties between Nigeria and India.

Chairman of the occasion, Hon. Rtn Mohan Vaswani, Chairman of Tolaram Group thanked everyone who had come to support the evening and the causes that District Governor has decided to embark upon.

In his speech, Assistant Governor Sanjeev Tandon, Chairman, Installation Planning Committee thanked God who made it possible for the installation ceremony to hold despite the current challenges facing the whole world.

Tandon, who was also making his 35th Wedding Anniversary on the day, revealed that the major reasons for the installation ceremony was to celebrate the District Governor and also raise funds for projects close to DG Oyebade’s heart.

He also thanked members of his committee, his spouse, the sponsors, advertisers, well-wishers and corporate organisations who supported the event such as Revolution Plus Properties, Dana Air, Olam Nigeria, Revolution Plus Properties, Tolaram Group, Adna HoteScanfrost, Aptech, 03 Spa Beauty Lounge, Ingrained Skills, Standard Chartered, Kewalram Chanrai Group, Tripberry, Indomie Noodles, Kapital Hotel & Suite, Bamboo Lounge and Vcare Facilities.

The event which had Rotarians Azuh Arinze, Segun Adebowale, Charles Okonkwo and MC Crystal Dave as Masters of Comperes was attended by many Past District Governors, Rotarians as well as family and friends.

Guests also won many prizes in the raffle draw including a Revolution Plus-donated plot of land which was won by Rtn Joy Agbo of Rotary Club of Ikeja South.

Like this: Like Loading...