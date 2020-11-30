Tola Guinea Fowl Ventures Plans Massive Promo This Xmas Season

Christmas is just around the corner and your favorite Roast Birds and small chops company Tola Guinea Fowl Ventures has loads and loads of gifts for you this xmas season! We shall be giving back to all our customers:to say thank you for your patronage and faithfulness to us throughout the year.

To get free delivery and win other mouth watering gifts, kindly make an order from our website be you at home, at work or in transit in these very easy steps

Log on to www.tolaguineafowl.com on your PC or mobile device, once there, search for your choice product using the search bar in the top right hand corner of the website.

When the search results have been displayed, you can choose the product(s) you want and input the quantity you want delivered to you, add them to your cart and then proceed to check out! Once on the check out page kindly fill in the shipping and billing details and place your order. And presto, just like that you have qualified for free shipping and free gifts.

Here are the amazing gifts and prizes to be won:

– Buy products worth 10k or above and get a free gift.

-Buy products worth 15k or above and get free delivery and a free gift.

-Buy products worth 25k or above and get free delivery and two free gifts.

-Buy products worth 40k or above and get free delivery and a free kitchen utensil.

-Buy products worth 60k or above and get free delivery, two free gifts and 5kg rice.

-Buy products worth 100k or above and get free delivery,free gifts,a bag of rice and 2kg oil.

OFFER STARTS DECEMBER 5 2020 and ENDS JAN 1 2021

You don’t want to miss out on this amazing offer as this Christmas TolaGuimeaFowl Ventures plans to make everybody a winner!

