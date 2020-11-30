Silec Initiatives Partners US WorldChicago to Provide Leadership Programme for Nigerians

Press Release:

As the need to strengthen and consolidate on the bilateral relationship between Nigeria and the United States of America intensifies, there are increases in the demands for exchange of ideas and cultures in the area of academics, business, policy formulation and political advancement. Nigerians in the Diaspora and at home in different fields of human endeavours have been clamouring for more exposures in their pursuit of excellence in business, politics, academics and in leadership positions.

Understanding that leadership is a critical factor for national development, and Silec Initiatives has gone global to help build young people in leadership and capacity development in collaboration with WorldChicago, who participated during the international confab on drug abuse and addiction with a way forward for Nigeria as represented by M.s Peggy Parfenoff, President WorldChicago Illinois, USA to help develop Nigerian youths for leadership positions through the concerted efforts of Silec Initiatives.

WorldChicago is a non-governmental organization that’s base in Chicago, Illinois officially partnering with SILEC Initiatives in the implementation of leadership program for Nigerian youths, young executives, business owners, academicians and emerging leaders for a yearly exchange program in the United States of America for the next five (5) years.

The exchange program is well designed for Nigerian policy makers, public office holders, students, youth leaders and business owners that wish to grow in leadership development and there is also the need to create a deeper connection between Nigerian professionals and their counterparts in Chicago.

The primary focus of the partnership is to expose Nigerian professionals to U.S. culture and the opportunities and challenges facing the U.S. society, to provide avenue for learning and the provision of global best practices for positive change and to expose SILEC Initiatives the more to possible strategies to tackle the social and leadership challenges facing the Nigerian society.

SILEC Initiatives as championed by a vibrant young man, Amb. Sunny Irakpo, an exchange alumni of the U.S. Government, Department of State participated in the prestigious International Visitor’s Leadership Program (IVLP) U.S. Department of State, Bureau of Education and Cultural Affairs. SILEC initiatives as a youth-friendly NGO is pleased to be in a partnership with WorldChicago, a global organization to offer the following opportunities to all Nigerians, especially the youths.

While thanking the President WorldChicago M.s Peggy Parfenoff for this golden opportunity for Nigerians, especially the youths, Irakpo used the medium to call on government to take leadership seriously in order to rewrite the wrongs over the years. Adding that Nigerian businesses and leadership structure should make efforts to correct the leadership errors that has held the country down in the state of underdevelopment despite our numerous resources.

He called on our youths to learn the principles of leadership and to build their capacity to help fix Nigeria with this opportunity as presented in line with one of the cardinal objectives of Silec Initiatives of providing leadership. He further urged interested participants and individuals must exhibit the required manners, conducts and good reputation of nation building at the international level to qualify them for this exchange program come 2021.

This is your opportunity.

For further enquiries, please contact: +234-8066108793,

+234-8023995988,

Email: silecinitiatives@gmail.com

Website: www.silecinitiatives.org

Thank You.

Signed:

Amb. Sunny Irakpo,

President/Founder,

SILEC Initiatives, (IVLP USA)

Like this: Like Loading...