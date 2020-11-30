News

Nigeria’s Electricity Grid Collapses – Offical

Nigeria’s electricity grid on Sunday experienced multiple tripping, leading to the collapse of the system, an official of the Transmission Company of Nigeria(TCN) has said

Ndidi Mbah, TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs, said this in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.

According to her, TCN regrets to inform electricity consumers nationwide that at 11:25 a.m. today, the nation’s electricity grid experienced multiple tripping, which led to the collapse of the system.

Mrs Mbah said TCN had since commenced grid restoration; power has been successfully restored to every part of the country, except Calabar, Ugwuaji, Markurdi, Jos, Gombe, Yola and Maidugiri axes.

“Effort is, however, ongoing to ensure full restoration nationwide.

“We regret the inconvenience this has caused electricity consumers. Investigations would be conducted to establish the immediate and remote cause(s) of the multiple trippings as soon as the grid is fully restored.

“Considering that the grid had been relatively stable in the last couple of months,” she said.

(NAN)

