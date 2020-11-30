Amaechi Says Nigeria’s Problem is Poverty, Hunger Not Restructuring

The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, says the problem of Nigeria is not restructuring but hunger and poverty, which have led to insecurity in the country.

Speaking on Channels Television programme, Sunday Politics, Amaechi said he does not see anything wrong with calls for the restructuring of the country but insists that the Federal government is more concerned about tackling hunger and poverty.

“If to you, what is important is restructuring, I don’t see anything wrong with restructuring but I am saying it is not the most critical problem we have.“The most critical problem we have is that hunger and poverty are breeding insecurity,” Amaechi said when asked his take on restructuring.

The former governor of Rivers State added that the President Muhammadu Buhari-administration is more concerned about reducing poverty in the country, and believes that creating jobs for the people will keep them away from crime.“If you are able to create employment, you create security. If you like, hire as many men as you want to hire that are policemen, you would do nothing until you put food in the hands of people.

“When you do not create a legitimate economy, the people will create for themselves an illegitimate economy and be able to feed themselves.”

