Opinion: Think About It

By Tolulope A. Adegoke

“Your decision empowers your mission, based on the vision you have been exposed to; it now takes your willful activation of it, by a well-strategized action towards fulfilling its desired intention. Don’t give up trying, don’t give up at all. You can always be the very best you intend to be.” – Tolulope A. Adegoke

If you don’t give it a thought, you may never have it.

If you have never followed faithfully, you can hardly lead successfully.

And if you have ever led successfully, then you should be able to follow faithfully.

I charge you to think! The things you do under the umbrella of “it does not matter”, have given others what to think about you. Be a thinking king!

It is not actually getting the job that matters, it is having what you need to keep the job.

Think! Life gives you two options in all of its situations, and you can only choose one; think before you choose!

Every phase in life prepares us for the next stage, and every leader was once a follower; think!

If your attitude does not recommend you, it will definitely reject you, I charge you to think!

If you are too cheap, if you are too expensive, things and people will never come your way; even if they come your way, they won’t stay. I charge you to think!

The things you like so much will always be your tempting point, think!

If you are too proud, you will not get everything you deserve, think!

If you will be at the top someday, you must give it a thought this day, think!

Can I ask you this question, if you are handed power to rule as president of your beloved country, corporate head of institution, will it succeed or fail?

If it will succeed, how? And if it will not, why? Just think about it, because every action you make now comes with a decision.

Listen and download Spoken word single (MP3), titled: “THINK ABOUT IT” By Tolulope A. Adegoke via the link below:

https://www.reverbnation.com/tolulopeaadegoke/song/31233417-think-about-it-spokenword

OR contact: adegoketolulope1022@gmail.com

Thank you!

Watch out for the Book titled: “The Power of an Empowered Zero” (From Zero to HERO) by Tolulope A. Adegoke. Foreword by Dr Yomi Garnett (CEO/Chancellor, Royal Biographical Institute, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S.A., U.K., Abuja, Nigeria.) Edited by Ola Aboderin.

