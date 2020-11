The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has asked the Senate to confirm the appointment of Professor Mahmood Yakubu, for a second term in office.

Buhari’s official communication to the red chamber was read on the floor during plenary on Tuesday, by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.

He sought the lawmakers’ expeditious consideration of his request for another five-year tenure for Yakubu.

