John Mahama, NDC Pays Condolence Visit to JJ Rawlings Family

The leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) led by former President John Dramani Mahama this afternoon called on the family of the late President Jerry John Rawlings at his Ridge residence in Accra.

Accompanied by the Vice Presidential Candidate of the NDC, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, National Chairman Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia and a former Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Edward Doe Adjaho, the NDC leader expressed the condolences of the party to HE Mrs. Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, the children and immediate family.

The visit to the Rawlings’ residence followed a meeting of the NDC Political Committee on Friday morning.

The party had earlier, on Thursday, announced the suspension of its campaign activities across the country when the news of the passing of the NDC Founder broke.

Other members of the delegation were Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Chief Whip Alhaji Muntaka, NDC 2020 Campaign Manager Professor Joshua Alabi and other national officers and MPs.

The NDC has meanwhile opened a book of condolence for the party’s Founder and former President, Jerry John Rawlings.

Courtesy: johnmahama.org