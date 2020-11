Just In: Sanwo-Olu Set to Abolish Pensions for Past Govs, Deputies

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday announced his intention to repeal the Public Office Holder (Payment of Pension Law 2007), which provides for payment of pension and other entitlements to former Governors and their Deputies.

He made this known while presenting the 2021 budget to the Lagos State House of Assembly.

The Punch

