Headline

Rotary District 9110 Hosts Investiture Ceremony For Raymond Ogbuehi

- As He Becomes New District Interact Representative

Editor 1 day ago
0 21 1 minute read
By Ken Ehimen
Rotary International District 9110 Interact Committee over the weekend organised an unforgettable investiture, fundraising and launch of service project for the District Interact Representative,  Interactor Raymond Ogbuehi,  an SS2 student of Christhill College, Amuwo- Odofin,  Lagos.
New DIR, Interactor Raymond Ogbuehi
The colourful event began with the Rotary grace and introduction of guests after which the formal investiture ceremony was held where Sonia Bendre, the immediate past DIR passed on the mantle of leadership to Ogbuehi.
District Governor, Rtn Bola Oyebade with Guest Speaker, Rtn Tolulope Onalaja
 In her valedictory speech, Bendre gave details of her achievements and  encouraged the incoming DIR that though the task ahead would not be easy, he should lead from the front with confidence, commitment and competence.
Commitee Chair, Rtn Bisi Taiwo ( left) presenting an award to DGN Omotunde Lawson
Past President Abiodun Oshinibosi receiving an award from DG Bola Oyebade
Past President Winnie Igweonu with DRR Windapo
Filled with so much confidence, the new DIR in his acceptance speech promised to steer Interact Clubs in the district to great heights.
District Governor-elect, Rtn Remi Bello with District Governor-Nominee, Rtn Omotunde Lawson
In the course of the ceremony, there was a talk show on “Emotional Intelligence : It’s application to curbing sexual abuse” while Executive Director of  Revolution Plus Properties, Rtn Tolulope Onalaja delivered a lively lecture titled ” Interact: A Platform For Growing Future Leaders.
Mrs Bendre with Committee Secretary, Rtn Bolatito Olaboye
The fun-filled evening als saw the presentation of awards to individuals for their support of youths in the society. Awardees included: Past President Abiodun Oshinibosi, Past President Winifred Igweonu and Mrs Olamide Ayeni Babajide.
Guests at the event incuded District Governor, Rtn Bola Oyebade, District Governor-elect, Rtn Remi Bello, District Governor Nominee, Rtn Omotunde Lawson (who was also Mother of the Day), Past District Governor Kola Shodipo, District Rotaract Representative, Deji Windapo and District Secretary, Rtn Mufutau Adelotan.
The event was well-packaged by a Committee which has Past President Bisi Taiwo as Chairman and Rtn Bolatito Olaboye as Secretary. Other members are: Rtn Omoye Evbota, PP Billiamin Sanni, Rtn Dapo Bankole and Rtn Williams Kupolati.

 

Tags

Editor

Related Articles

Jay-Z Turns First Hip-Hop Billionaires

June 8, 2019

Friday Sermon: The Ant: A Lesson to Man

February 8, 2019

HipTV’ s Ayo Animashaun Accusses Heritage Bank Of NMillion Fraud

April 16, 2019

Legal Practitioners and Privileges Committee Upgrades 38 Lawyers to SAN

July 5, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: