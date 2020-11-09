Governor Wike Meets Igbo Leaders ” I can Never Kill or Fight Igbos”

By Michael Effiong

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has stated that he will be the last person to kill igbos or fight against their interest.

Speaking at an interactive session with Igbo Community in Rivers State at the Government House auditorium, Governor Wike stated emphatically ” I will never kill Igbos, why would I kill Igbos,? How can people believe that I can send the same soldiers who were brought here to rig the election against me to go and kill igbos, it is fake news. I have no control over the military.

“What happened was that Rivers State has been very peaceful and suddenly overnight, we woke up to hear that some people had killed six soldiers and two policemen.

“And to show you that the people who did these things are criminals, one of the Policemen killed was Igbo. So does that make sense?

Governor Wike said the he would not wage war on Oyigbo Local Government, which is the LG of his Party Chairman, or fight Igbos.

He said he appreciated the support of the Igbo Community and that was the reason he appointed an Igbo Commissioner in his first and second terms.

” A commissioner sits on the highest table in the state which is the Exco, he is aware of any key decision of the state.So Igbos are well represented in my government, what is being said is far from the truth.

Governor Wike said that he was willing to listen to any complaints against him or the government but will not condone criminality.

The event which was attended by Governors David Umahi of Ebonyi State and Dr Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia as well as Deputy Governor of Anambra, representative of Imo Governor and prominent leaders like President-General Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu and Mrs Josephine Anenih also had leading lights of the Igbo Community in Rivers in attendance.

The representatives of the Igbo Community who spoke, heaped praise on Governor Wike for his wide spread infrastructural development in the state, noting that he has created an enabling environment for Igbo businesses and families to thrive.

In his own remarks, Governor David Umahi said the visit was not at the instance of Governor Wike but was initiated by the South East leaders to find out the truth.

He said he was elated that the Community leaders have affirmed that the Rivers Governor and the people have not been antagonistic to Igbos.

He then appealed to the Igbo Community not to abuse the hospitality of their host communities, urging them to be law-abiding.

Also speaking, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu stated that it will be unfortunate if the Igbos wage war in Rivers, because that will be waging war on itself.

In his speech, Chief Nwodo said that as someone who not only witnessed the civil war but was an officer, there was nothing good about war, he urged the Igbo Community in Rivers State to seek peace.

On her part, Mrs Josephine Anenih appealed to the women to ensure they put their children in check and train them to desist from nefarious activities since they will be the hardest hit if anything goes wrong in the community.

The session was rounded off by former Rivers State Governor, Dr Peter Odili who called on all to join hands to move the state forward.

