US Election: I’m Fighting for Your Future, Trump Tells Americans

US President Donald Trump again urged Americans to vote for him as the nation goes to the polls today to decide the next American President between himself and Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

According to Trump, he is fighting for the future of all Americans, adding “Your hopes are my hopes, your dreams are my dreams”.

“To all of our supporters: thank you from the bottom of my heart. You have been there from the beginning, and I will never let you down. Your hopes are my hopes, your dreams are my dreams, and your future is what I am fighting for every single day!” he tweeted Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the verbal attacks continue with Trump blasting Biden. “A vote for Sleepy Joe Biden is a vote to give control of government over to Globalists, Communists, Socialists, and Wealthy Liberal Hypocrites who want to silence, censor, cancel, and punish you,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Biden, however, fired back, “If we give Donald Trump another four years in the White House, our planet will never recover.”

The United States is more divided and angry than at any time since the Vietnam War era of the 1970s and fears that Trump could dispute the result of the election are only fueling those tensions.

Despite an often startlingly laid-back campaign, Biden, 77, leads in almost every opinion poll, buoyed by his consistent message that America needs to restore its “soul” and get new leadership in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 231,000 people.

But Trump was characteristically defiant to the end, campaigning at a frenetic pace with crowded rallies in four states on Monday, and repeating his dark, unprecedented claims for a US president that the polls risk being rigged against him.

After almost non-stop speeches in a final three-day sprint, he ended up in the early hours of Tuesday in Grand Rapids, Michigan — the same place where he concluded his epic against-the-odds campaign in 2016 where he defeated apparent frontrunner, Hillary Clinton.

Despite the bad poll numbers, the 74-year-old Republican real estate tycoon counted on pulling off another upset.

“We’re going to have another beautiful victory tomorrow,” he told the Michigan crowd on Monday, which chanted back, “We love you, we love you!”

“We’re going to make history once again,” he said.

The Punch

Like this: Like Loading...