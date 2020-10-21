We Own Oriental Hotel, WEMPCO Group Says

By Eric Elezuo

Following insinuations making the rounds that the Oriental Hotel, located at the Lekki axis of Lagos State, is owned by a popular politician and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the management of WEMCO Group has said the hotel belongs to them.

In a release made available to The Boss on Wednesday, the group said the hotel belongs to the Tung Wong family, and has operated in Nigeria in the last 50 years.

It noted that the family diverted into hospitality, and built the hotel in 2008.

“The Tung Wong family owns the WEMPCO Group that employs thousands of Nigerians.

“The Lagos Oriental Hotel does not belong to Tinubu,” the statement noted.

The group therefore, advised the public to stop the misinformation.

Read the statement:

