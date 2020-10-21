My Heart is Broken for Nigeria – Rihanna

American songstress, Rihanna, has taken to her verified Instagram account to inform her 87.6 million followers that her heart is broken for Nigeria.

The singer has joined other international celebrities like Diddy, Trey Songz, Big Sean, and a host of others to lend her voice to the ongoing #EndSARS protest in the country.

In her message, the multiple award-winning Grammy artiste stated that she is proud of the youths and urged the protesters not to give up on the fight.

She said, “I can’t bear to see this torture and brutalization that is continuing to affect nations across our planet! It is such a betrayal to the citizens, the very people put in place to protect are the ones we are most afraid of being murdered by. My heart is broken for Nigeria man! It is unbearable to watch.

“I am so proud of your strength and not letting up on the fight for what is right #EndSARS I can’t bear to see this torture and brutalization that is continuing to affect nations across our planet! It is such a betrayal to the citizens, the very people put in place to protect are the ones we are most afraid of being murdered by. My heart is broken for Nigeria man! It is unbearable to watch. I am so proud of your strength and not letting up on the fight for what is right #EndSARS.”

The Punch

