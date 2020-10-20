Sports

EPL Confirms Eight Positive COVID-19 Tests

Eric 3 mins ago
0 0 Less than a minute
Football - Newcastle United v Leicester City - Barclays Premier League - St James' Park - 21/11/15 Leicester City's Jamie Vardy is congratulated by manager Claudio Ranieri as he is substituted Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Craig Brough Livepic EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 45 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.

The Premier League in England said on Monday that eight people had returned positive results in its latest round of COVID-19 tests conducted on players and staff last week.

The league said the individuals who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus would now self-isolate for 10 days.

“The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday Oct. 12 and Sunday Oct. 18, 1,575 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, there were eight new positive tests,” the Premier League said in a statement.

A total of 42 people have tested positive for the virus in seven rounds of testing since the new campaign began on Sept. 12.

There have been more than 750,000 COVID-19 infections and over 43,000 deaths in the UK, according to a Reuters tally.

(Reuters/NAN)

Eric

Related Articles

Zidane Wants Messi to Stay in Spain Despite Barcelona Exit Claims

July 3, 2020

Saraki’s Son, Seni & Partners Seal Juicy Jersey Deal With Nike

January 30, 2019

South Africa vs Nigeria: Super Eagles Draw 1-1, Qualify for 2019 AFCON

November 17, 2018

Hazard is my Chelsea benchmark, says Pulisic

May 22, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: