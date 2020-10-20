Headline

#EndSARS: Lagos Declares 24Hours Curfew

Eric 1 min ago
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has imposed a 24-hour curfew on the state effective 4pm Tuesday (today).

The governor made this known in a statement while lamenting that the protests against police brutality and extrajudicial killings had morphed into violence.

He said, “I have watched with shock how what began as a peaceful #EndSARS protest has degenerated into a monster that is threatening the well-being of our society. Lives and limbs have been lost as criminals and miscreants are now hiding under the umbrella of these protests to unleash mayhem on our state.

