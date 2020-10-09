EndSARS: Nigerian Youths Deserve good Leadership, Guidance – John Boyega

British movie star, John Boyega, has joined Nigerians in the struggle against police brutality by stating that the youths deserve good leadership and guidance.

The Star Wars actor took to his official Twitter account to share his views as regards the #EndSARS protest currently rocking the country.

Speaking to his over 2.1M Followers, Boyega said, “The youth in Nigeria deserve good leadership and guidance. This situation is tied to many other issues. Please lend your attention to this pressing problem!”

He added, “We can’t simply enjoy Banana Island every December without noticing the concrete wall placed between Nigerians and their potential. The limitations become unbearable for them and this needs serious attention. #EndSARSProtest”

“Three years ago Nigeria’s police chief re-organised SARS after public condemnation about the violence that came with their operations. That change has done nothing for Nigerians and today many are still in danger. #EndSarsProtests “

