Just In: Kaduna Appoints Ahmed Bamalli As New Emir of Zazzau

The Kaduna State Government has announced the appointment of Ahmed Bamalli as the new emir of Zazzau

The long awaited appointment comes 17 days since the stool became vacant.

Mr Bamalli succeeds Shehu Idris, the 17th Fulani emir of Zazzau who reigned for 45 years before his death on September 20.

Princes from three of the four dynastic lines of the emirate jostled for the post with four of them believed to be the frontrunners.

The three page report gave verdict on two-stage selection process followed on three princes. Those graded were the Iyan Zazzau Bashar Aminu, the Yariman Zazzau Munir Ja’afaru and the Turakin Zazzau Aminu Idris.

