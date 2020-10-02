Trump, Melanie Test Positive for Coronavirus

US President Donald Trump has said he and his wife Melania had tested positive for COVID-19 and were in quarantine, after Hope Hicks, one of his closest advisers, tested positive for the disease.

In a Tweet, Trump said he and Melania would “get through this together”.

Hicks travels regularly with the president on Air Force One and, along with other senior aides, accompanied him to Cleveland for the first presidential debate with Democrat Joe Biden on Tuesday.

She was also with Trump at a campaign event in Minnesota on Wednesday and flew back to the White House with him on the Marine One helicopter after the rally.

Aljazeera

