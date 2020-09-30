Nigeria @60: I’ll No Longer Address Nigerians from Eagles Square, Buhari Recants

President Muhammadu Buhari has rescinded his earlier decision to address Nigerians on the nation’s 60th independence on Thursday from the Eagle Square Abuja venue of the anniversary parade.

Buhari will now make the traditional nationwide broadcast at 7am before proceeding to the venue of the anniversary parade that is scheduled to commence by 10am.

The Special Adviser to the President, Femi Adesina, who had earlier announced the first arrangement also disclosed the change in a statement titled, ‘Update on October 1: President Buhari to broadcast to the nation’ released about five hours after the first statement.

The second statement read, “As part of activities commemorating the 60th independence anniversary of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari will broadcast to the nation on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 7am.

“All television, radio and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria respectively for the address.

“The President will thereafter, proceed to the Eagle Square, Abuja to review the anniversary parade and participate in other activities beginning at 10am, which will be covered live by major television and radio stations.

“This updated statement supersedes our earlier one indicating an open-air live presidential address on October 1.”

Adesina had in an earlier statement around 2pm on Wednesday titled, ‘October 1: President Buhari to address the nation from Eagle Square,’ indicated that Buhari will address the nation from Eagle Square contrary to the usual practice that sees sitting Presidents making national broadcast early in the day.

The first statement had read, “As part of activities commemorating the 60th independence anniversary of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari will address the nation from the Eagle Square, Abuja, on Thursday, October 1, 2020.

“The live address will commence after the anniversary parade beginning at 10am which will be covered by major television and radio stations especially the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria.

“Please note that in view of the open-air live address, the traditional early morning October 1 presidential broadcast will not feature on Thursday.”

The Punch

Like this: Like Loading...