Tony Elumelu: Times Recognised Influential Person
It was no surprise when the business world woke to the news that the Chairman, United Bank for Africa and Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), Tony Elumelu, has been recognised on the Times 100 List of Most Influential People in the World. He was named among only three other Africans on the list.
Elumelu’s recognition comes on the heels of the his Foundation’s 10th Anniversary slated for November. it would be recalled that in 2011 and 2012, he was listed by New African Magazine as one the 100 most influential people in Africa and Africa’s 20 Most Powerful People by Forbes Magazine, respectively.
His recognition, according to a statement released by the Tony Elumelu Foundation, is in honour of the worthy entrepreneur’s commitment to empowering a new generation of African entrepreneurs, catalysing economic growth, driving poverty eradication and ensuring job creation across all 54 African countries, through his work at the Tony Elumelu Foundation.