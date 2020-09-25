Headline

Governor Fayemi’s Suspension: A Joke Taken Too Far

Chief Press Secretary to Ekiti State Governor, Mr Yinka Oyebode has decribed  his suspension by his party, All Progressives Congress ( APC) as a huge joke taken too far.

Oyebode said the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a party is governed by laws, adding that members of the group cannot hide under their recent suspension to announce a dubious suspension they lack the locus to handle.

While one would have dismissed their claims as another failed attempt to polarise the party in the state, it is also important to put it on record that the action of the group smacks of criminal impersonation as none of those who signed the purported suspension letter were executive members of the party at ward, Local government or state level.

The action is but a joke taken too far as they never had such power they want to arrogate to themselves while they were members of the party, much less now that they have been suspended.

Governor Fayemi however remains unperturbed by this antics of suspended members.

Well meaning members of the public as well as members of APC are urged to disregard the news of the purported suspension as it only exists in the imagination of members of the group.

Dr Kayode Fayemi remains the indisputable leader of the APC in Ekiti State.

