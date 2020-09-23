Insecurity: British Lawmakers Report Buhari to Commonwealth

Some lawmakers in the United Kingdom parliament have reported President Muhammadu Buhari to the Secretary-General of Commonwealth over the unabating spate of killings in the country.

The British lawmakers wrote the Commonwealth Secretary-General, Patricia Scotland QC, over widespread violence in Nigeria.

These lawmakers include Caroline Cox, David Alton, Jin Shannon and Helena Kennedy.

According to them, thousands of civilians in Nigeria had been killed and elements of the Nigerian Government may be complicit in the violence.

Others, who signed the letter, are Lord Williams, Lord Carey, Dr Christopher Cocksworth, Phillip Mounstephen, Lord Stoddart, Lord Anderson, Lord Cormack.

Sir Geoffrey Nice QC, Ayo Adedoin, Ewelina Ochab, Mervyn Thomas, Dr Khataza Gondwe, Nevile Kyrte-Smith, Dr John Eibiner and Ann Buwalda.

