Fani-Kayode’s First Wife Speaks in His Defence

Mrs Regina Fani-Kayode (nee Hanson-Amonoo), the legal wife of a former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, says the ex-minister has never abused her in their 23 years of marriage.

She said this during a telephone interview with The PUNCH on Monday in reaction to allegations that Fani-Kayode abused his estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu.

Regina, who is a Ghanaian, said she got married to Fani-Kayode based on Ghanaian customs in 1997 and they subsequently tied the knot at the Apapa Registry in Lagos in 2002.

She said, “We have a beautiful daughter called Oluwaremilekun and both she and I are very proud of him. He has been a wonderful father and caring husband and he has never subjected me to any form of domestic abuse or treated me badly.

“Reports in the media that we are divorced are fake and suggestions that I was treated in a bad way by him or subjected to any form of abuse at any time in the 23 years that we have been married are malicious and false.”

When asked if she was aware of Fani-Kayode’s relationship with Precious that produced four sons, she responded in the affirmative, adding that she approved of it.

Regina stated that she had relocated to Ghana and that a monogamous relationship would have been difficult for her husband hence she gave him her blessing to take another wife.

She, however, said her husband did not commit bigamy as he did not marry Precious legally but traditionally.

The Punch

