We’ll Have No Mercy on Oshiomhole If…, Says Obaseki

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said that he had no intention of driving former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, out of town as he (Obaseki) threatened during the governorship campaign.

Obaseki, who won Saturday’s Edo governorship election, however added a proviso: If Oshimohole continues to unleash his lions on the state, there will be no mercy for him.

Obaseki, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, defeated his main challenger, All Progressives Congress’ Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, who was backed by Oshiomhole, the governor’s estranged godfather.

Speaking Tuesday on The Morning Show of ARISE TV, the broadcast arm of THISDAY, Obaseki while responding to a question on his threat during his reelection campaign to drive out Oshiomhole out of town (Edo) if he was reelected, said “I have no intention to drive Oshiomhole from Edo, but if he continues to unleash his lions, we will have no mercy.”

He said he would not want to say much about Oshiomhole, noting that the former APC national chairman had been deceived.

Thisday

