Edo 2020: Obaseki Leads As Results Trickle In

Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party has recorded more votes from the results of the 10 Local Governments declared so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

From the results declared so far, Obaseki is leading his All Progressive Congress rival, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, by a wide margin.

SEE DECLARED RESULTS

1) Igwueme LGA

PDP 7,870

APC 5,199

Total 13170

Total votes cast 13,382

Election materials snatched in Ward 8, Unit 2

2) Esan North-East

APC 6,556

PDP 13579

Valid votes 20,369

Total votes cast 20,730

3) Esan Central

APC 6,719

PDP 10,794

4) Ipobo Okha

APC 18,218

PDP 41,030

5) Owombe

APC 5,972

PDP 10,022

6) Egor LGA

APC 10,202

PDP 27,621

7) Owan East

APC 19,295

PDP 14,762

8) Owan West

APC 11,193

PDP 11,485

9) Esan South-East

APC 9,237

PDP 10,565

10) Ovia North East

APC 9,907

PDP 16,987

The Punch

