Re: Dino Melaye and the Critics of His Lifestyle   

This is probably the second time l will read a write up through through from precisely 3:42am in the morning without blinking once.

Of course as l have been for some time now, my attention was first drawn to Dino Melaye. I call him #SDM boss. I formed this title for him since l discovered him through my egbon’s special interest in him. After following and studying his story through egbon, l started to fall in love with his care free character. His passion for life. His complicated environment yet his eagle like presentation all the time, to watch and rise above.

Like all birds of prey, eagles have very large, hooked beaks for ripping flesh from their prey, strong, muscular legs, and powerful talons. The beak is typically heavier than that of most other birds of prey. Eagles’ eyes are extremely powerful.

The eagle is often a solar symbol, and can be linked to all sky gods. It signifies inspiration, release from bondage, victory, longevity, speed, pride, father and royalty; it is often an emblem for powerful nations. That is my perception of who Dino Melaye is.

Am l right or wrong? Well, as my egbon wrote above, everyone is free to their own opinion of other. This is Bisi’s opinion as a psychologist and a patient observer and follower of the man and his friend, Chief Dele Momodu.

As l was reading this piece of write up, l found myself being schooled again on how to flow in story writing, holding your reader’s attention by dropping interesting past references into the body of the story like having a taster session of a set meal before your order or taste the main meal. Wow! That got me so hungry as l waited anxiously to get to Dino’s story….which eventually came on a platter of gold But l wanted more of it. Egbon, l dont think you finished the story. I was just enjoying the main course when you ended it. I’m sure there is a part two.

Why did Dino open up his private life to you like that?

Remember l watched the live interview last week. What was going through his mind as we toured his crib?

After the interview, did he have any regrets given the unsafe environment that Country is?

After that live interview, l think my level of respect for the Eagle l have secretly admired for so long, went over 100%.

The eagle is a patient but Powerful bird. SDM boss l ask you … What is the Eagle’s mission?

Do you understand my question?

