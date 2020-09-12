Ovation Launches 24Hours Television Broadcast on OurTV

By Eric Elezuo

The Ovation Media Group, owners of the ever popular celebrity journal, Ovation International Magazine, The Boss Newspapers and OvationTV, has concluded arrangements to float a 24 hours uninterrupted television broadcast to be known as Ovation International Television.

The landmark launch, which is propelled by first class celebrity journalist and chairman of the group, Bashorun Dele Momodu, is due to hit the airwaves on Monday, September 14, 2020 via Channel 117 on Our TV, a digital satellite television licensed by the Nigeria broadcasting Corporation (NBC).

Speaking with The Boss on the debut of the station, the manager, Ebuwa Agbonwaneten, hinted that the station, which is out to claim the entertainment capital status it rightly deserves, will feature inspiring talk shows, high profile interviews, platinum weddings, fashion and style, music and many more. He added that the appeal extends to all ages irrespective of inclination and lovers of the good life.

“There will never be a dull moment,” he said.

He also revealed that the programmes of Ovation International Television will also be syndicated on local and international TV platforms across board.

The Ovation brand came into existence in 1995, and has ever since remained number one in celebration of excellence and promotion of budding artists and entertainers. It’s Ovation carol, held every December has remained a rallying point for both top and rising stars of the Nigerian entertainment industry and beyond.

“Ovation has had a penchant for quality production over the years, and this project will not be an exception,” Bashorun Momodu promised.

Like this: Like Loading...