Card Readers Destroyed As Fire Guts Ondo INEC Office

Fire gutted the Ondo State Office of the Independent National Electoral Commission on Thursday, destroying Smart Card Readers.

This came barely one month to the governorship election in the state.

The cause of the inferno was unknown as of the time of filing this report.

The PUNCH gathered that the fire also destroyed some items in a section of the office.

When one of our correspondents visited the scene, security operatives cordoned off the premises.

The Chief Press Secretary to INEC chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, confirmed the incident in a short statement titled ‘Fire at INEC office in Akure’.

He noted that the commission would commence an immediate investigation into the cause of the fire.

He said, “Fire broke out today (Thursday) September 10, 2020, at the Ondo State Head Office of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Akure.

