EntertainmentHeadline

Billionaire Femi Otedola Thrilled As Daughter, Temi, Makes Acting Debut In Citation

- Kunle Afolayan Releases Trailer

Editor 8 mins ago
0 6 Less than a minute

Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola is exxited that his daughter, Temi makes ber acting debut in Kunle Afolayan’s forth-coming feature film, Citation.

Otedola took to his officiial instagram to express his delight as the movie trailer was released by Afolayan.

Temi who plays Moremi Oluwa in the mivie which also features Mrs Ibukun Awosika another debutant examines the hot topic  of sexual harassment.

According to Femi Otedola ” This movie is sure to be the best ever film out of Nigeria…Papa is proud of you.

 

 

Tags

Editor

Related Articles

74th UNGA: Toyin Saraki Meets World Leaders, Advocates Support For Universal Health Coverage

September 24, 2019

Attempted Suicide: Dino Melaye Arraigned in Abuja Court

July 25, 2018

Watch Abaribe Insist Bahuri is Incompetent (Video)

April 13, 2018

NASS 2018 Funds: Buhari, Lawmakers on Collision Course

December 30, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: