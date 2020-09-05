Featured

Buhari’s Family Doctor, Marliya Zayyana, Dies

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of his family doctor, Dr Marliya Zayyana.

The late Zayyana was also the former Chairperson of the Governing Council, Federal University Dutsinma, Katsina State.

In a condolence message by the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in Abuja, on Friday, Buhari said the deceased was an outstanding medical professional.

He noted that “her demise is particularly touching because she was my family doctor in addition to the fact that her brother, Dr Suhayb Rafindadi, is also my personal physician.”

Buhari, therefore, described her death “as a personal loss because of our close association with her.”

The Punch

