Akeredolu Kicks Off Re-Election Campaign with Tinubu, Akande, Others in Attendance (Photos)

The re-election campaign of Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has kicked off in Akure.

The election is scheduled for October 10, 2020.

In attendance are All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Nola Tinubu, former interim party chairman, Chief Bisi Akande among others

Photos: The Punch

