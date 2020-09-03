Entertainment

Peter Okoye Celebrates Wife, Lola on Birthday

Nigerian music star, Peter Okoye of the defunct group, Psquare, has celebrated his wife, Lola Omotayo, on her birthday.

The music star took to his Instagram page to share some pretty photos of the birthday girl.

“Pls join me and wish my wife, my best friend, my partner, my lover, the mother of my children, and the keeper of my Heart a Special Happy Birthday! @lolaomotayo_okoye 😘✨🎂🎊⚡️🤗✨🎂🥰🎉😘🎁🤗🎊🎂🎉 Cc @theokoyes Special thanks to this guys!” he captioned the photos.

The couple got married in 2013 and have two adorable children together.

