Gunmen Invade MKO Abiola’s Ikeja Residence

Armed hoodlums reportedly invaded the residence of late presumed winner of June 12, 1993 presidential election, Chief MKO Abiola, in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to a press statement signed by a family member, Tundun Abiola, and made available to The Boss, the hoodlums subjected the residents to ‘extreme emotional torture and harassment stole cash and other valuables’.

Abiola however stated that no lives were lost in the unfortunate and frightening incident and added the the law enforcement agencies have been informed.

Read the full statement:

In the early hours of this morning, Tuesday, 2nd September, armed men invaded and ransacked the residence of Chief MKO Abiola in Ikeja, Lagos.

The hoodlums subjected the family to extreme emotional torture and harassment and stole cash and other valuable items belonging to the family.

The police have since been informed. The crime is being investigated.

We are consoled by the fact that no life was lost in this unfortunate and frightening incident.

We give glory to Almighty Allah and we thank friends and family members across the world who have called and sent messages of support and solidarity.

Signed,

Tundun Abiola

For the family

