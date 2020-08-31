Forbes Honours Top Entrepreneur, Mahmood Ahmadu with 2020 Best of Africa Award

By Eric Elezuo

One of Africa’s cerebral minds and entrepreneur par excellence, Mahmood Ahmadu, has been selected among Forbes 2020 Best of Africa awardees

Founder and Executive Chairman of Online Integrated Solutions Ltd (OIS), Ahmadu was selected in company of two other Nigerians.

The distinguished award will be presented on September 11, 2020 during a virtual roundtable conference.

The online roundtable discussion is supported by the World Philanthropy Network, and will feature a keynote address by former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo.

A serial entrepreneur, Ahmadu founded several significant businesses prior to OIS. He was one of the early pioneers of the Global System for Mobile communication (GSM) for digital mobile phone use in Northern Nigeria. His business activities and operations span 53 countries and five continents.

Ahmadu’s scholarship program now makes it possible for hundreds of students to afford a good quality education locally and abroad.

Ahmadu is not new to high profile awards, as he has garnered so many in his journey to better the lives of Nigerians and citizens of the world through investments and empowerment.

Mahmood holds the Nigerian National Honour of the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON), his altruistic tendencies, hard work and selfless benevolence have endeared him to many, and attracting many recognitions and awards internationally, like the UK Asian Voice Charity Awards for community empowerment. It is worthy of note that he is the first to be recognized with this award.

He is also an awardee of the London Leadership and Peace Award at City Hall London awarded by Boris Johnson. He also received the prestigious Euro Knowledge ‘Africa Change maker Entrepreneur’s’ award at The House of Lords in London for his Fintech platform and his drive for social inclusion for the millions of financially excluded and unbanked.

Mahmood is also the recipient of (BEFFTA) the Black Entertainment Film Fashion Television and Arts ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ also in London among many others for his numerous contributions to community engagement empowerment and advancement.

Ahmadu is sure a businessman in a class of his own.

