Access Bank Reacts To Alleged Hacking

One of Africa’s leading financial institutions, Access Bank has revaed that customer deposits are safe

The Bank took to its official twitter account to allay fears of customers following a video of an alleged hacker who claimed he had unhindered access into the bank’s network and took charge of 2000 account holders.

According to the bank :

“Criminals have posted pages purporting to contain customer account information. We’ve alerted law enforcement agencies and ask that you ignore the post.

There is no threat to your account balances.

Pls. continue to follow security protocol by never sharing your account details.

