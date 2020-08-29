Sanwo-Olu Directs Tertiary, Primary/Secondary Schools to Reopen September 14 and 21 Respectively

All tertiary institutions in Lagos State are to re-open for academic activities from September 14, 2020. This was the directive by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the 18th state-wide briefing held at the State House in Marina on Saturday.

The Governor also directed the primary and secondary schools across the State to resume on September 21, 2020, but said this date could be subjected to further review in the ongoing modelling of the State’s response to the pandemic.

The re-opening order came six months after all tertiary institutions and basic schools were shut on the order of the Government, following the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Sanwo-Olu said the decision to re-open the schools was carefully thought through, given the decline in the number of positive cases and the progress recorded in the State’s response. He asked the management of the schools to ensure adherence to the safety guidelines as they re-open their campuses for activities.

Besides, the Governor also permitted the re-opening of recreational centres and social clubs that have registered trustees, but on the condition that they obtain a provisional Safety Compliance Certificate through the registration portal of the Lagos State Safety Commission (LSSC).

He said: “I am pleased to announce that tertiary institutions in Lagos State will re-open from September 14, 2020. We are also working towards the reopening of Primary and Secondary Schools anytime from September 21, 2020. However, the decision to re-open the basic and secondary schools is not cast in stone and is subject to a review of our ongoing modelling of the State’s response to the pandemic.

“Also, social clubs and recreational centers that have registered trustees have also been permitted to open, on the condition that they have applied for and obtained a Provisional Safety Compliance Certificate through the registration portal of the Lagos State Safety Commission. Restaurants are now permitted to open for in-dining services, but they must ensure the maintenance of a 50 per cent maximum occupancy at any point in time. They must also have obtained a provisional Safety Compliance Certificate.”

