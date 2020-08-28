Lagos Helicopter Crash: Quorum Aviation Reacts

Following the helicopter crash at Salvation Street, Opebi, Lagos, the owners of the ill-fated aircraft, Quorum Aviation, has stated that two persons lost their lives.

Below is the statement from the company:

A light helicopter belonging to Quorum Aviation with registration Number 5N-BQW flying from Port-Harcourt to Lagos crashed between two buildings in Ikeja en-route to Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

As soon as we received news of the accident, we promptly informed the aviation authorities, Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

Preliminary reports indicate that of the three souls on board – all crew, two of the crew members lost their lives whilst the third one is currently receiving treatment at a hospital.

We have been made to understand that nobody in the building, nor in the vicinity was injured for which we are grateful.

In accordance with aviation regulations, the AIB has taken over the investigation process. We hereby ask members of the public to await the outcome of the investigation.

Like this: Like Loading...