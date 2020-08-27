Headline

AfDB Re-Elects Akinwunmi Adesina As President

Eric 34 mins ago
0 1 Less than a minute

President, African Development Bank (AfDB), Mr. Akinwunmi Adesina, has been re-elected as the President is institution.

Adesina was re-elected by the Board of Governors of the Bank at the ongoing AfDB’s virtual annual meeting in Abidjan on Thursday.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Personal Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie confirmed the development while congratulating Adesina on her Twitter page.

Onochie wrote, “Our very own Akinwumi Akin Adesina has been reaffirmed as the President of the African Development Bank.

Eric

Related Articles

Updated: Magu was Invited By Panel, Not Arrested- EFCC Spokesperson

July 6, 2020

Shi’ites attack National Assembly, shoot policemen, force Reps to adjourn

July 10, 2019

Uncertainty As Buhari Holds Meeting with Security Chiefs

June 18, 2020

Oba Elegushi Marks 9th Anniversary With Wife No. 2

May 3, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: