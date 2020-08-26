Buhari Swears in 12 Permanent Secretaries

President Muhmmadu Buhari on Wednesday swore-in 12 Permanent Secretaries at the Council Chambers, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The swearing-in ceremony started about 10 am before the commencement of the 13th weekly virtual Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting.

The Permanent Secretaries were appointed in June in a statement issued by the Head of Service of the Federation (HoSF), Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan.

The newly appointed Permanent Secretaries and their states are: Belgore Shuaib Mohammad Lomido, Kwara; Akinlade Oluwatoyin, Kogi; Ekpa Anthonia Akpabio, Cross River; Alkali Bashir Nura, Kano; Ardo Babayo Kumo, Gombe and Anyanwutaku Adaora lfeoma, Anambra.

Others are: Udoh Moniloja Omokunmi, Oyo; Hussaini Babangida, Jigawa; Mohammed Aliyu Ganda, Sokoto; Mahmuda Mamman, Yobe; Meribole Emmanuel Chukwuemeka, Abia and Tarfa Yerima Peter Adamawa.

The President also swore in commissioners for Federal Civil Service Commission, Idahagbon Henry and Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission, Usman Hassan.

Present at the Council Chamber for the exercise and the FEC meeting are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha, the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, the National Security Adviser, NSA Major General Babagana Monguno (retd) and the Head of Service of the Federation, Yemi-Esan.

The Vanguard

