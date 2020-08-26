Abiodun Lauds Osoba’s Appointment As Chairman, NIJ Governing Council

Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has lauded the appointment of former Ogun State governor, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, as chairman of the Governing Council of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ).

This is contained in statement signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, and made available to The Boss.

Abiodun noted that the appointment is ‘a true call to service and one suitable enough to be described fittingly as fixing a round peg in a round hole’.

Chief Osoba, according to Governor Abiodun, spent his most productive years as a respected member of the fourth estate and established a reputation for diligent and responsible journalism.

“Even when not in active practice still sees himself, first as a reporter before anything else and keeps mentoring younger professionals. Yes, he has been a decorated administrator, statesman and boardroom guru, but journalism remains his primary constituency and flows in his blood stream”, the governor says.

He adds that: “It is a tribute to the undying reportorial excellence and acknowledgement of his prowess that Chief Osoba was unanimously adopted by a council peopled by the best and brightest across all sections of the media.”

Abiodun further expressed thanks to the duo of Publisher of Vanguard Newspaper, Sam Amuka and his ThisDay counterpart, Prince Nduka Obaigbena for their support and solidarity for the new NIJ council chairman, saying, “Baba Osoba will see this as a true call to service”.

He said: “Coming from these veterans, it is clearly redemption time for NIJ to reposition journalism training and practice. I have no reservations whatsoever that Chief Osoba will provide that leadership and successive generations of journalists will be better for it”

He calls on the Management and staff of NIJ to be prepared for a renaissance.

Aremo Osoba has Mr Ray Ekpu, another outstanding journalist, as his deputy.

Osoba is returning to the NIJ Governing Council chair 30 years after. He is a first class reporter who had many scoops and exclusive investigative reports to his credit. He was also a well-known media manager before his foray in politics.

