YWC to Mentor 300 Young Graduates

The Banji Akintoye led Yoruba World Congress is set to commence a mentorship programme aimed at guiding 300 Yoruba Youths towards professional development that will put them at the centre of personal and community development. The 6 months programme will link 50 accomplished Yoruba professionals from various sectors and countries across world to Yoruba Graduates chosen from 10 States across Nigeria.

The initiative was announced in Ibadan on Saturday 22nd of August 2020 at the end of a YWC event tagged YWC Launch with the Leader that brought together young people from 10 States to discuss the Role, Responsibility and Opportunities for Young Educated Professionals in Yorubaland.

In his remark at the event, Akogun Tola Adeniyi who was the key note speaker, noted that “graduates are expected to play a leading role in the restoration of the Yoruba nation’s first class grade position in education, healthcare delivery provisions, sound and solid economic and fiscal policies, industrial revolution, excellent foreign affairs policies, excellent defence and security for our people and principles of justice, equity and fair play for which our founding fathers were well known”.

Also speaking at the event, the Yoruba Global Leader Emeritus Prof Banji Akintoye urged Yoruba youths to “look around and see what they can do to help themselves and their communities”. Akintoye urged young people to use their skills to forge partnerships that will bring innovation and improvement to ways of doing things.

In explaining the YWC Graduate Mentorship Programme, the YWC Secretary General Prof Anthony Kila, pointed out that the initiative wants “to help place our young graduate at the centre of educating, empowering and engaging our communities towards emancipation and security of lives, property and culture. Prof Kila also explained that the programmes will work to help young graduates progress in the 3 crucial areas: Employment, Setting up Ventures and Further Education”.

Participants at the YWC Graduate Mentorship Programme will be nominated by YWC affiliated groups, YWC Members and Leaders from across the world.

All those intending to participate either as mentors or mentees are requested to join the programme by visiting the YWC website.

