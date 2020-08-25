High Society Celebrates Azuh Arinze at the Virtual Presentation of His Two New Books

Following the unveiling of his two new books, Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of Yes International! Magazine, Azuh Arinze, hosted dignitaries, media professionals, showbiz stars and avid readers to an exclusive virtual book launch on Sunday, August 23, 2020.

At the event, Azuh announced the official release of his books entitled Success Is Not Served A La Carte and Encounters – Lessons From My Journalism Career, to the general public.

Compered by multi-award-winning Nigerian comedian, Gbenga Adeyinka, the event had dignitaries like former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba, who also chaired the occasion; the Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi; Orangun of Oke-Ila, HRM Oba Adedokun Abolarin; Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the President, Mr Femi Adesina; GMD, SO&U Advertising, Mr Udeme Ufot; EVC, Verdant Zeal, Dr Tunji Olugbodi and General Overseer, Revival Assembly, Apostle Anselm Madubuko in attendance.

Other notable individuals at the event were Vice President, Corporate Communications and CSR, Airtel Nigeria, Mr Emeka Oparah – who reviewed the books and Chairman, Biscon Communications, Prince Bisi Olatilo – who was the Chief Host and Chairman, Ovation Media Group, Bashorun Dele Momodu – who presented the new books.

There were also Apostle Ausbeth Ajagu of Pentium Ministries in Canada; Alhaja Tai Elemosho-Okesanjo of Montai; Chief Uche Nworah, MD/CEO, Anambra Broadcasting Service; Rotarian Aderemi Bello, MD, Crittal Hope Aluminium and Governor-Elect, Rotary International, District 9110 Nigeria; Mr Linus Adaba, a top shot Ecobank; Rev Fr Chijioke Azuawusiefe, SJ of the University of Pennsylvania, USA; superstar showbiz couple, Tunde and Wunmi Obe; UK-based success coach, Dr. Dayo Olomu; top journalists, Messrs Kunle Bakare, Femi Akintunde-Johnson, Azubuike Ishiekwene, Toni Kan, Niran Adedokun, Dotun Oladipo, Olumide Iyanda, Azuh Amatus and pioneer Nollywood actor and producer, Mr. Okechukwu Ogunjiofor, among many others.

Azuh Arinze’s first book, Success Is Not Served A La Carte, is an enlightening collection of one on one interview sessions with 30 high-profile individuals in the country including; Christopher Kolade of Cadbury/LBS, Tony Ezenna of Orange Drugs, Anselm Madubuko of Revival Assembly, Steve Babaeko of X3M Ideas, Wole Oladiyun of CLAM, famous footballers, Kanu Nwankwo, and Austin Okocha, film director, Tade Ogidan, veteran actors, Olu Jacobs, Pete Edochie and Dele Odule, to name a few. The book explores the success stories of these individuals, and also provides critical insights into their lives.

The second book, Encounters – Lessons From My Journalism Career, chronicles the experiences of the author throughout his career. Through this book, Azuh allows readers to examine 20 years worth of journalistic experience in 60 captivating chapters. By flipping through the pages of this book, readers will see how the author earned his trademark and reputation as a quintessential interviewer and journalist with an eye for details.

Speaking at the book launch, the author expressed his appreciation to guests for gracing the occasion, saying, “I’ll like to express my gratitude to everyone here today and everyone that made this event a success. I do not take your contributions for granted. These new books are intriguing and captivating, and I am eager for everyone to experience them.”

Before establishing ‘Yes International!’, Azuh served as the Editor of Encomium Weekly from 2003 to 2011. Before that, he had edited Reel Stars Magazine. He is also the proud author of three other books: Tested and Trusted Success Secrets of the Rich and Famous, and The CEO’s Bible, volumes 1 and 2.

Like this: Like Loading...